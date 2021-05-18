NK VS NWW Live Score Knights Vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Toss Winner







Northern Knights will juxtapose North-West Warriors in the 5th match of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD. The amazing match between these two strong teams will take place today at 03:15 PM in the ground of Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. In this league, we have a total of 4 teams and everyone is giving their best to grip the game. Today’s match can be a one-sided match because the team NWW has given a good performance in the last match and because the team won the last match so it is seemingly confident.

The league has been through 4 super enthusiastic matches and now all set towards the 5th match of it. If we talk about the previous matches so the Northern Knights’ performance was not so good because the team played its first match against Leinster Lightning and the team fought harder to be in the game but the opponent won by 70 runs but the NKK return to the game by winning another game against the same team. Well, let’s have a look at the important thing that you should know about before playing fantasy cricket.

5th Match

Northern Knights Vs North-West Warriors

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021

Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, Belfast

May 18, 03:15 PM IS

Northern Knights Playing XI (Probable): Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster, James McCollum

North-West Warriors Playing XI (Probable): William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Craig Young, Ross Allen and Boyd Rankin

As you all know that the match NK Vs NWW has been scheduled to be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast and before making dream team you should also know about the sky situation, so according to all the latest weather forecast the climate of Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast will be cloudy and ground can be wet due to the angry clouds. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch of this round seems to be a batting paradise because all the teams have scored high as of now.

Well, no doubt that the match is going to hit you all for a six because both of the teams are having a strong lineup, therefore, both of the teams have played two times each and both of them won a single match out of 2. Let’s see who will get the victory title this time so stay tuned to get all the complete match updates and team news. Here you will also get the complete and live score so don’t go anywhere and stay tuned.