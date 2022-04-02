NMA – EPL GW-31 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat on FPL and Fantrax

After a week-long international break, the Premier League is back with a mini-double game-week Everton and Burnley. Fantasy managers have enjoyed a well-deserved two-week break after a rough tumultuous season. The battles at both ends of the table are positively heated – only one point separates man City From liverpool at the top, and only four points separate 17th from 19th in Relegation Scrum. and the race for fourth place in the middle Chelsea, armory, man UnitedAnd tottenham Looks like it might burn till the last whistle!

We have our inaugural fixture this weekend LIV v Watt, so we should have confirmed the lineup for the Fantrax managers before their deadline. Be sure to tune in here at countdown hour so you can find out which Reds assets to pile on!…