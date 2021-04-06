NMK vs JD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

Another brilliant and fantastic match is on the way to entertain all the people. The name of the league that regularly introducing many matches to entertain all the people is CBA League 2020-21. If we talk about the names of the teams then Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) and Jiangsu Dragons (JD). A very huge number of people waiting for the match because the battle between the teams will be totally energetic and outstanding. Many people also searching for NMK vs JD Dream11 Prediction to know more information about teams and the previous matches of the teams. So, stay on the same article to know all the information related to the upcoming match.

Match: JD vs NMK CBA League 2020 – 21

Venue: China

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 06, 2021, 05:30 PM

The last matches of the teams in which all the players every time giving their best to entertain the entire fans. Everyone knows that both the teams are very superb in giving their performances. If we talk about Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) then the team always giving their best and brilliant performance to win the title. The position of NMK in the points table is 18th with a total score of -782. The team played 50 matches in which they got 8 victories and face 42 losses.

On the other hand, if we talk about Jiangsu Dragons (JD) then the team also not able to maintain its performance on the ground. The team played 50 matches in which 8 victories grabbed by the players. But, the teams also faced 42 losses in the entire league. The total score that the team collects is -589. So, it is very interesting to watch the top-notch battle of the teams on the ground. A very huge number of basketball fans waiting for the match because they want to the winner of the forthcoming battle.

Jiangsu Dragons: Hongfei Shi (PG), Antonio Blakeney (SG), Huang Rongqi (SF), Wei Liu (PF), and Quanxi Wu (C).

Nanjing Monkey Kings: Joe Young (PG), Qiao Wenhan (SG), Wang Rui (SF), Guo Yifei (PF), and Hamed Haddadi (C).

The ensuing match will be the 51st match of both teams. It is very exciting to watch the energetic performance of the players and the enthralling moments that will be going to happen in the match. If we assume any winner of the match then it will be Jiangsu Dragons because the way of playing of the players on the ground was extremely good and worth watching. Here, we also providing NMK vs JD Live Scores for all the fans who want to know it. Now, the efforts of the players maybe help the entire team to grab the victory in the subsequent match with Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK). Stay connected with us to know more interesting information related to the matches.