No.1 Sose (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

No.1 Sose (Zee Kannada): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

No.1 Sose is a Kannada dubbed television serial. Its original show titled No.1 Kodalu was released in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Sudha Chandran, Madhumitha H, Jai Dhanush, Kranthi Chand in the lead roles. It is the story of Saraswati who is uneducated but has the wealth of wisdom and goodness. On the other hand Vagdevi strongly believes that academic education is everything. How Vagdevi treated Saraswati, when she steps in her life as daughter-in-law?

Name No.1 Sose Main Cast Sudha Chandran

Madhumitha H

Jai dhanush

Kranthi Chand Genre Drama Director Not Available Producer Not Available Editor Not Available DoP Not Available Production House Not Available

Cast

The complete cast of TV series No.1 Sose :

Sudha Chandran

As : Vagdevi

Madhumitha H

As: Saraswati / Sarasu

Jai dhanush

As : Rahul

Kranthi Chand

Saakshi Siva

Saraswathi Chalapathi Raju

Time

No.1 Sose is telecast from Monday to Friday at 1pm on Zee Kannada television channel. It premiered on 10 May 2021 The show can be also stream on Zee5 platform. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Zee Kannada Show Timings Monday to Friday at 1pm Running Time 20-22 Minutes Starting Date 10 May 2021 Language Kannada Original Language Telugu Country India

