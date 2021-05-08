No.1 Sose (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

No.1 Sose (Zee Kannada): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More
No.1 Sose is a Kannada dubbed television serial. Its original show titled No.1 Kodalu was released in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Sudha Chandran, Madhumitha H, Jai Dhanush, Kranthi Chand in the lead roles. It is the story of Saraswati who is uneducated but has the wealth of wisdom and goodness. On the other hand Vagdevi strongly believes that academic education is everything. How Vagdevi treated Saraswati, when she steps in her life as daughter-in-law?
|Name
|No.1 Sose
|Main Cast
|Sudha Chandran
Madhumitha H
Jai dhanush
Kranthi Chand
|Genre
|Drama
|Director
|Not Available
|Producer
|Not Available
|Editor
|Not Available
|DoP
|Not Available
|Production House
|Not Available
Cast
The complete cast of TV series No.1 Sose :
Sudha Chandran
As : Vagdevi
Madhumitha H
As: Saraswati / Sarasu
Jai dhanush
As : Rahul
Kranthi Chand
Saakshi Siva
Saraswathi Chalapathi Raju
Time
No.1 Sose is telecast from Monday to Friday at 1pm on Zee Kannada television channel. It premiered on 10 May 2021 The show can be also stream on Zee5 platform. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Channel Name
|Zee Kannada
|Show Timings
|Monday to Friday at 1pm
|Running Time
|20-22 Minutes
|Starting Date
|10 May 2021
|Language
|Kannada
|Original Language
|Telugu
|Country
|India
