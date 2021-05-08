No.1 Sose (Zee Kannada) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

No.1 Sose (Zee Kannada): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

No.1 Sose is a Kannada dubbed television serial. Its original show titled No.1 Kodalu was released in Telugu language on Zee Telugu channel. It stars Sudha Chandran, Madhumitha H, Jai Dhanush, Kranthi Chand in the lead roles. It is the story of Saraswati who is uneducated but has the wealth of wisdom and goodness. On the other hand Vagdevi strongly believes that academic education is everything. How Vagdevi treated Saraswati, when she steps in her life as daughter-in-law?

Name No.1 Sose
Main Cast Sudha Chandran
Madhumitha H
Jai dhanush
Kranthi Chand
Genre Drama
Director Not Available
Producer Not Available
Editor Not Available
DoP Not Available
Production House Not Available

Cast

The complete cast of TV series No.1 Sose :

Sudha Chandran

As : Vagdevi

Madhumitha H

As: Saraswati / Sarasu

Jai dhanush

As : Rahul

Kranthi Chand

Saakshi Siva

Saraswathi Chalapathi Raju

Time

No.1 Sose is telecast from Monday to Friday at 1pm on Zee Kannada television channel. It premiered on 10 May 2021 The show can be also stream on Zee5 platform. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Zee Kannada
Show Timings Monday to Friday at 1pm
Running Time 20-22 Minutes
Starting Date 10 May 2021
Language Kannada
Original Language Telugu
Country India
No.1 Sose | Starts 10th May, Monday at 1 PM | Zee Kannada

If you have more details about the show No.1 Sose, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

