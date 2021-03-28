LATEST

No. 10 Jackets Shut Out Duke to Clinch Series

No. 10 Jackets Shut Out Duke to Clinch Series

DURHAM, N.C. – RHP Andy Archer had a profession night time on the mound as No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball shut out Duke 3-0 on Saturday night time on the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Archer (4-1) went a career-long eight innings on 109 pitches, punching out a tied-career-high 9 to maintain the Yellow Jackets (13-6, 10-4 ACC) in management, earlier than RHP Zach Maxwell punched out three en path to his third save of the season.

On the plate, Justyn-Henry Malloy went 2-for-4 on the day with a double, whereas Jake DeLeo (double), Austin Wilhite and Brad Grenkoski every had a success with Grenkoski having the RBI. Luke Waddell prolonged the result in three runs along with his fourth residence run of the 12 months. Wilhite would additionally rating on good base operating capitalizing on an infield error.

The Blue Devils (9-10, 4-7 ACC) acquired seven sturdy innings out of RHP Henry Williams (2-2), who surrendered two unearned runs off 4 hits with 9 strikeouts. Duke on the entire acquired six hits general.

Georgia Tech will shut out the street sequence on Sunday in opposition to Duke. First pitch is now scheduled for 11 a.m. attributable to climate later within the day. The sport might be broadcast reside on ACC Community Additional and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

  • Andy Archer went a profession lengthy 8.0 innings and 109 pitches;
  • Archer tied his profession excessive with 9 strikeouts;
  • Luke Waddell hit his fourth residence run of the season;
  • Georgia Tech improved to 10-1 when scoring first;
  • Georgia Tech improved to 7-1 on the street this season;
  • Georgia Tech improved to 11-3 when hitting a house run.

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Corridor Postgame Interview

