No 10 refuses to say whether Boris Johnson will step down if fined by police, as previously imposed partygate penalty

Boris Johnson is facing calls for his resignation after police confirmed that certain penalty notices were to be issued in at least 20 cases of breaches of COVID lockdown laws at parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Downing Street denied that the fine of at least £100 was evidence that Mr Johnson misled Parliament when he told the Commons last December that No 10 had “fully followed all guidance”. went”.

Declaring that the PM “at all times … determined his understanding of events”, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said the prime minister would not comment on the outcome of the police inquiry until the investigation process is complete. Caste – Potentially over several months’ time.

He initially suggested that – apart from in the case of Mr Johnson himself…