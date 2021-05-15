No. 11 Jackets Face No. 4 UCLA In NCAA Championships – Women’s Tennis — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

WHERE: USTA National Campus, Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: May 16-22, 2021

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to return to the NCAA Championships round of 16 this weekend and will face No. 4 UCLA on Sunday, May 16 at 4 p.m. The NCAA Championships moves to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., for the remainder of the tournament.

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (20-10) is making its 11th appearance in the NCAA round of 16 and first since 2018. The Yellow Jackets claimed their spot in Orlando after defeating Georgia Southern and North Florida in regional action at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, May 7-8.

No. 13-seeded Tech will face fourth-seeded UCLA for the fifth time in program history in the NCAA Tournament. The teams last met in 2018 with the Jackets taking a 4-3 decision from the Bruins to advance to the semifinals. Tech is 2-2 when facing UCLA in the NCAA Championships, having also defeated the Bruins in 2007 to win the national title.

UCLA (21-4) upended Grand Canyon and Texas Tech in regional play to secure a berth in the round of 16. The Bruins entered the tournament off an appearance in the Pac-12 Championships title match, falling to California, 4-2. UCLA went undefeated in the Pac-12 during regular season play to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.