No. 11 Jackets Ready for NCAA Championships – Women’s Tennis — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

WHERE: Ken Byers Tennis Complex, Atlanta, Ga.

WHEN: May 7-8, 2021

BRACKET: Click Here

LIVE STATS: Click Here

LIVE VIDEO: Click Here

THE FLATS – Making its 21st straight NCAA Championships appearance, the 11th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team opens tournament play this weekend, hosting first- and second-round action at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets welcome Georgia Southern, North Florida and Ole Miss.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS – ATLANTA REGIONAL ATTENDANCE

There will be limited spectator attendance at the 2021 NCAA Championships Atlanta Regional, May 7-8, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. In addition to each competing team’s pass list, a limited number of general admission seats will be available to fans, free of charge, and a limited number of seats will be available for students from each participating school with a valid school ID. The stands will be cleared in between matches on Friday, May 7, to moderate attendance.

If matches are moved indoors at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, attendance will be strictly limited to a reduced team pass list.

PARKING: Spectator parking will be available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot across from the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Overflow parking will be available in the Family Housing Parking Deck located on 10th Street.

ATLANTA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 7

11 a.m. – North Florida vs. Ole Miss

NB 2 p.m. – Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, May 8

2 p.m. – Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 2

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (18-10, 8-5 ACC) opens the tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. facing Georgia Southern in first round action following the conclusion of the North Florida-Ole Miss match. The winners will face off on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a spot in the NCAA Championships Round of 16 in Orlando, Fla.

Georgia Tech and GSU are meeting for the 13th time in program history on Friday and the first time in the NCAA Tournament. The Jackets have taken five-straight from the Eagles, dating back to 1997.

GSU (19-8, 7-3 Sun Belt) clinched its first NCAA Championships appearance winning their first Sun Belt Tournament title. The Eagles enter the weekend winners of 11-straight matches.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 5 Kenya Jones – Georgia Tech

No. 13 Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 29 Sabina Machalova – Ole Miss

No. 88 Tiphanie Fiquet – Ole miss

No. 100 Ava Hrastar – Georgia Tech

No. 116 Tereza Janatova – Ole Miss

Doubles

No. 3 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores – Georgia Tech

No. 16 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen – Georgia Tech

No. 35 Alexa Bortles/Anna Vrbenska – Ole Miss

No. 76 Alexa Bortles/Sabina Machalova – Ole Miss