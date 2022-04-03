No. 11 Tigers Advance to NCAA Championships

Raleigh, NC – 11 University of Missouri gymnastics team punched a ticket to the NCAA Championship after posting an NCAA regional event-high score of 197.425 on Saturday at Raleigh Regional inside the Valvano Center at Reynolds Coliseum.

Number 3 Michigan won the season with 197.800, followed by the Tigers, UCLA (197.400) and Iowa State (197.075).

As the top two finishers, Mizo and Michigan progressed to the national championship in Fort Worth, Texas, to face six other teams—the top two finishers from three other regionals. The championship will take place at Dickies Arena from April 14-16.

