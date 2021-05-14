LATEST

No. 16 Louisiana Tech baseball among 20 NCAA regional hosts finalists – The News Star

Louisiana Tech baseball is now one step closer to achieving program history.

The 16th-ranked Bulldogs (33-13, 19-7) and J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park were listed among the 20 possible predetermined sites to host an NCAA regional, the NCAA revealed Friday morning.

According the Division I baseball oversight committee, between 45 and 50 teams placed bids to host a regional. Tech made the cut alongside Conference USA mates Southern Miss and Charlotte as well as 15 total Power Five teams, seven of those from the SEC.

‘WE’RE GOING ALL-IN’: Louisiana Tech to place bid to host NCAA college baseball regional

Final 16 regional sites will be announced Sunday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT, one night before Selection Monday, when the entire 64-team field for the NCAA baseball tournament will be unveiled on ESPN2.

Louisiana Tech has never hosted a regional. It’s made the NCAA tournament eight times but hasn’t made the field since 2016.

Tech coach Lane Burroughs told The News-Star Wednesday he believed his team has done enough to be included in the preliminary list of potential regional hosts. The Bulldogs have wins over No. 1 Arkansas, then No. 4 Ole Miss and five wins against No. 19 Southern Miss, all three who made the regional sites list, too.

“We played a really tough schedule, we beat the No. 1 team in the country, at the time we beat the No. 4 team in the country,” Burroughs said of the team’s wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss. “Right now, Southern Miss is leading our division in Conference USA and we beat them five out of eight times.

“We’ve had some big wins. And we’ve put ourselves in position to win our league heading into the last weekend of the regular season. And we play well on the road. That matters.”

The NCAA decided to go to predetermined regional sites this season due to COVID-19, allowing for testing procedures to be set and for host schools to begin preparations. Normally, host sites are named the day before Selection Monday.

Louisiana Tech (33-13, 19-7), who trails Southern Miss by a half game in the West standings, has six regular season games remaining. Tech hosts UTSA at The Love Shack this weekend with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed for the C-USA tournament.

