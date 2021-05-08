No.17 Oregon Tech Owls Take-Down No.15 College of Idaho 7-3 – Victory Sports Network

VSN

Saturday, May 08, 2021 – 01:30 PM

ASHLAND, Ore.— Sarah Abramson picked up her second win of the day as No.17 Oregon Tech upset No.15 College of Idaho 7-3 on Friday at University Field. The win was the Owls’ 40th of the season and moved them into the championship bracket of the Cascade Conference Championships presented by U.S. Bank and a match-up with No.1 ranked Southern Oregon University Saturday at 2:00 pm.



“These ladies are a really hardworking and fun team to watch play,” said head coach Greg Stewart . “I am so proud of how this group is battling and making adjustments at the plate.”



After College of Idaho took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Tech answered with a pair of runs on two-hits in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1.



The Yotes scored an unearned run to tie the game at two in the top of the second, but the Owls quickly grabbed the lead right back with a run in the bottom of the inning on three-hits, highlighted by a McKenna Armantrout double.



Oregon Tech broke a 3-3 tie on back-to-back RBI doubles from Maggie Buckholz and Logan Nunes in the fifth; Krista Ward’s hit and a Yote error set up Buckholz’s double to right, and Nunes followed immediately with a two-RBI double that split the gap in left field. Kennedy Jantzi added on with another run-scoring hit in the sixth.



Abramson improved to 21-5 on the season, pitching 5-innings, allowing just 5-hits while freshman Mckenzie Staub pitched the final two innings picking up her first save of the year.



2021 CCC Softball Tournament Schedule (All times Pacific)

Friday, May 7

Game 1 – No. 4 seed Corban (Ore.) def. No. 5 seed Eastern Oregon, 2-1

Game 2 – No. 3 seed Oregon Tech def. No. 6 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.), 3-0

Game 3 – No. 1 seed Southern Oregon def. Corban (Ore.), 4-1

Game 4 – Oregon Tech 7 def. No. 2 seed College of Idaho, 7-3

Saturday, May 8

Game 5 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) vs. Corban (Ore.), 9 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 6 – Eastern Oregon vs. College of Idaho, 11:30 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 7 – Southern Oregon vs. Oregon Tech, 2 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30p.m. (loser eliminated)

Sunday, May 9

Game 9 – Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m. (championship)

Game 11 – If Necessary, 30 minutes after completion of Game 10

