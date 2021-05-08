No.17 Oregon Tech Owls Take-Down No.15 College of Idaho 7-3 – Victory Sports Network

LATEST

ASHLAND, Ore.—Sarah Abramson picked up her second win of the day as No.17 Oregon Tech upset No.15 College of Idaho 7-3 on Friday at University Field. The win was the Owls’ 40th of the season and moved them into the championship bracket of the Cascade Conference Championships presented by U.S. Bank and a match-up with No.1 ranked Southern Oregon University Saturday at 2:00 pm.
 
“These ladies are a really hardworking and fun team to watch play,” said head coach Greg Stewart. “I am so proud of how this group is battling and making adjustments at the plate.”
 
After College of Idaho took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Tech answered with a pair of runs on two-hits in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1.
 
The Yotes scored an unearned run to tie the game at two in the top of the second, but the Owls quickly grabbed the lead right back with a run in the bottom of the inning on three-hits, highlighted by a McKenna Armantrout double.
 
Oregon Tech broke a 3-3 tie on back-to-back RBI doubles from Maggie Buckholz and Logan Nunes in the fifth; Krista Ward’s hit and a Yote error set up Buckholz’s double to right, and Nunes followed immediately with a two-RBI double that split the gap in left field. Kennedy Jantzi added on with another run-scoring hit in the sixth.
 
Abramson improved to 21-5 on the season, pitching 5-innings, allowing just 5-hits while freshman Mckenzie Staub pitched the final two innings picking up her first save of the year.
 
2021 CCC Softball Tournament Schedule (All times Pacific)

Friday, May 7
Game 1 – No. 4 seed Corban (Ore.) def. No. 5 seed Eastern Oregon, 2-1
Game 2 – No. 3 seed Oregon Tech def. No. 6 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.), 3-0
Game 3 – No. 1 seed Southern Oregon def. Corban (Ore.), 4-1
Game 4 – Oregon Tech 7 def. No. 2 seed College of Idaho, 7-3

Saturday, May 8
Game 5 – Warner Pacific (Ore.) vs. Corban (Ore.), 9 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 6 – Eastern Oregon vs. College of Idaho, 11:30 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 7 – Southern Oregon vs. Oregon Tech, 2 p.m.
Game 8 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30p.m. (loser eliminated)

Sunday, May 9
Game 9 – Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m. (championship)
Game 11 – If Necessary, 30 minutes after completion of Game 10

Oregon Institute of Technology
The College of Idaho Softball Cascade Collegiate Conference Game Results

