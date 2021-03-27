No. 19/16 Tech splits with Louisville Saturday – Virginia Tech Athletics

LATEST

Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After successful the primary recreation of the doubleheader Saturday 2-0, the No. 19/16 Virginia Tech softball crew dropped a 3-2 contest to Louisville at Ulmer Stadium for the cut up.

Tech (18-5, 12-5 ACC) was in management for many of the day, however Louisville’s Makayla Hurst (.271 BA, 7 RBIs) hit two house runs within the second recreation to propel the Cardinals (10-13, 4-8) to their first victory within the weekend collection, which stands at 2-1, and snap a six-game shedding streak.

Hokie pitcher Keely Rochard (14-2, 0.88 ERA) was electrical within the first recreation, throwing a two-hitter and permitting no runs for her eighth shutout of the season. Then Mackenzie Osborne (1-0, 2.49 ERA) drew her first-ever ACC begin and had a strong outing, pitching 5.0 innings and scattering 4 hits, hanging out three and permitting only one run.

On the plate, outfielder Kelsey Brown (.418 BA, 15 SBs) led the cost with three hits, with all of these coming in Recreation 1, and scored a run within the second recreation. Shortstop Addy Greene (.250 BA, 7 RBIs) had a double in every recreation, whereas third baseman Kelsey Bennett (.311 BA, 17 RBIs) tallied a two-bagger in Recreation 2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

(Recreation 1)
Louisville’s closest probability to scoring got here within the backside of the second. The Playing cards loaded the bases with one out, however Rochard would maintain her cool and get back-to-back strikeouts to remain unscathed.

Scoreless by way of 5 innings, the sport noticed its first and solely half-inning of scoring come within the high of the sixth. It began with Greene reaching on a throwing error by Louisville’s third baseman. She would transfer to 3rd after a drag bunt that was a single by Brown, who would later steal second base.

With runners on second and third with no outs, second baseman Morgan Overaitis hit a deep fly ball to middle and earned the sacrifice fly to attain Greene for the sport’s first run. Then Brown would rating on a textbook sac bunt by three-hitter Grace Chavez to make 2-0.

Rochard would retire the facet the subsequent two frames, preserving the win.

(Recreation 2)
Tech struck first within the high of the third, with Brown reaching on an error by the shortstop, Greene doubling to left after which Bailey hitting a sac fly to middle to attain Brown. Then Greene, a speedster herself, superior to 3rd on a handed ball and would rating on the subsequent pitch resulting from a wild pitch to provide the Hokies a 2-0 lead.

Within the backside of the fourth, the Hurst hit a solo house run to proper middle for UofL’s first run of the collection.

After 5 strong innings of labor from Osborne, Rochard returned to the circle, getting into in for the primary time within the second recreation of the doubleheader and allowed a go-head, two-run house run to Hurst to make it 3-2.

Outfielder Emma Ritter singled up the center to start out issues off within the high of the seventh and would transfer over to second and third, however with two outs, could not cross house plate as Tech fell 3-2.

NOTES

– Together with her 15 strikeouts on the day (12 Ks Recreation 1, 3 Ks Recreation 2), Rochard handed Jasmin Harrell (2010-13) for the fifth-most at school historical past. Harrell racked up 588 and Rochard presently has 594.

– Brown tied her season excessive of three hits in a recreation, marking the third time she’s performed so this season. She additionally swiped two bases within the first recreation, pushing her team-high whole to fifteen.

– Greene, who began at shortstop for the third and fourth time this season, racked up her fifth and sixth doubles, whereas Bennett posted her fourth of the yr.

– In Tech coach Pete D’Amour‘s profession, which incorporates his two-year stint at Kennesaw State, he was 121-5 when main after 5 innings. So, with the late rally by the Playing cards, he strikes to 121-6, placing it in perspective how uncommon right now was and his prowess of holding onto leads. Earlier than Recreation 2, the Hokies had been 11-0 this season when main after fiving innings.

UP NEXT

– Tech will play within the last contest of the four-game collection on Sunday at Ulmer Stadium in opposition to Louisville at 1 p.m. ET on ACC Community Further.

x