No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball picked up its 10th sweep of the season with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) win over NC State (8-8, 8-8 ACC) on Saturday in a impartial web site match at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit score Union Area. With tight units all through, the Yellow Jackets took command late in every set and punctuated the match with a 12-3 run to clinch set three and the sweep.

The resounding victory offers the Jackets (12-3, 12-3 ACC) their 10th sweep of 12 wins this season and 30th win of their final 34 matches courting again to 2019. Georgia Tech presently sits in second place within the ACC with 12 convention wins. Pending outcomes for different convention frontrunners Notre Dame (12-3, 11-3 ACC) and Louisville (11-2, 9-2) on Sunday will decide the ACC standings heading into the ultimate weekend of the common season. Ought to the Cardinals lose Sunday, the Yellow Jackets will at the least tie with Notre Dame for the convention lead. Ought to the Combating Irish and Cardinals lose, Tech would stand alone atop the ACC.

The way it Occurred

Set one had not more than a three-point separation till an NC State attacking error capped a three-point run to place Georgia Tech up, 21-17. After buying and selling a pair of blows, the Jackets took two of the following three factors on a kill by junior outdoors hitter Mikaila Dowd and one other Wolfpack assault error to assert the set, 25-20.

The second set was a lot of the identical as the 2 squads noticed themselves twisted up at eight completely different scores. With Tech trailing 10-9, a five-point run aided by Wolfpack errors made the distinction because the Yellow Jackets by no means allowed NC State nearer than three factors to roll on to the 25-21 set win.

After the Wolfpack gave the impression to be in place to take a set again using a six-point run as much as a 16-9 lead, Georgia Tech’s comeback run was the spotlight of set three. Trailing 19-13, the Jackets swarmed to go on a 12-3 run, concluded emphatically with a kill by junior outdoors hitter Mariana Brambilla for the 25-22 set win and match sweep.

Sport Notes

  • Georgia Tech’s greatest benefits within the match got here within the type of hitting proportion and blocks. The Jackets outhit the Wolfpack .296 to .194. Tech additionally denied NC State with 13 blocks (second highest mark of the season) in comparison with the Wolfpack’s three.
  • NC State additionally faltered by itself accord, ending with 29 errors in comparison with Georgia Tech’s 9.
  • Sophomore outdoors hitter Julia Bergmann led the Jacket assault with 12 kills, 10 digs and a pair of block assists for her sixth double double of the 12 months.
  • Brambilla and junior center blocker Breland Morrissette led the Tech block get together as they mixed for 11 whole blocks. Brambilla led the squad with six whole blocks, additionally ending with 9 kills and 4 digs, whereas Morrissette tallied 5 whole blocks.

Up Subsequent

Georgia Tech returns to motion with a pivotal conflict towards No. 23 Notre Dame (12-3, 11-3 ACC pending outcomes Sunday vs. Virginia) on Thursday. The matchup between ACC title contenders is ready to start at 6 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

