No. 25 Georgia Tech Travels to Miami – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

• No. 25 Georgia Tech finishes off its ACC road season when it heads to Miami (Fla.) for a key division matchup on May 14-16.

• Georgia Tech (18-12) currently leads the Coastal Division and has more ACC wins than any team but Notre Dame (22) with six league games remaining.

• The Yellow Jackets remaining opponents are all Coastal teams (Miami, North Carolina) as it looks to lock up postseason seeding.

• Tech ranks third in the ACC in hitting (.284), first in hits (420) and doubles (96) and third in walks (197) to be second in on-base percentage as well (.379).

• Kevin Parada ranks seventh nationally with 17 doubles on the year, while Justyn-Henry Malloy (38) and Tres Gonzalez (35) rank second and fourth in the ACC in walks.

• Five Yellow Jackets are hitting .280 or better – Parada (.335), Gonzalez (.308), Malloy (.305), Luke Waddell (.299), and Austin Wilhite (.280).

• Gonzalez is also sixth in the league in on-base percentage (.455).

• Waddell remains the toughest to strikeout in the ACC and the seventh-toughest nationally, averaging 13.9 at-bats per strikeout this season.

• Tech will look for its stalwart starters LHP Brant Hurter (3.71 ERA) and Andy Archer (4.34 ERA) to be sharp down the stretch.

• RHP Zach Maxwell and RHP Chance Huff have proved to be terrific stoppers out of the bullpen. Maxwell sports a staff-best 2.92 ERA, while Huff worked twice last weekend for both a win and a save.

