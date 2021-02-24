LATEST

No. 5 JUCO Can Help Take Off The Secondary Right Of DB Auburn

not all College football The recruits follow a similar, linear path. While some are committed to a team and later have immediate success High School, Others take career detour before ending where they really want to be.

Cornerback Kamal Hayden The latter belongs to the group.

After doing well River Rouge High School in Michigan, Hayden JUCO for two seasons Before accepting a scholarship offer with Auburn tigers.

Kamal Hayden went to Auburn

Before playing with Auburn football, Hayden excelled Independence Community College In Kansas. He still has plenty of NCAA eligibility left to make some noise.

Generated interest from Hayden Other schools Also, including Arkansas, Houston, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia.

Auburn The recruiting class is full of influential defenders, Including Hayden and Ahmed Harvey, Who made their commitments official in December 2020 on National Signing Day.

The Tigers have swapped Gus Malzan for Head Coach Brian Harsin And is looking forward to what his new signatories will have in Alaska, Georgia and the SEC to compete with LSU.

Kamal Hayden Highlights

247Sports Composite Kamal Hayden is a three-star recruit, but by his highlight tape appearances, he has the potential to be a lot more than just a serviceable defensive back.

In junior college, he easily shut down wide receivers. He has a nose for football and appears to hinder him in every direction.

In 2019 he Registered 21 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. Those numbers may not be particularly gaudy, but Hayden possesses an intangible quality that makes him a nightmare to follow plays and opposing quarterbacks.

Kamal Hayden has NFL aspirations, and if he continues to succeed in a high-pressure environment, he will start the vault for the draft board.

