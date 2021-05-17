No. 7 Tech Run-Rules Oklahoma for Road Series Win – Texas Tech Red Raiders – TexasTech.com

Next Game: Kansas 5/20/2021 | 6:30 PM Big 12 Now on ESPN+ TTSN

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 7 Texas Tech baseball continued its home run barrage at L. Dale Mitchell Park with five long balls on Sunday to run-rule Oklahoma, 13-2, in seven innings for the series victory in Norman, Okla.



It’s the third-straight Big 12 road series win for the Red Raiders (33-12; 12-9) as they outscored the Sooners 28-4 Saturday and Sunday after dropping a tough one in extra innings on Friday. The run-rule win was Tech’s third of the season and its first over OU since 2014. Tech has now won consecutive series in Norman and 8 of its last 10 against the Sooners overall.



Tech added five home runs to its tally to finish with 12 for the weekend. Dating back to its May 4 win over the Sooners in Amarillo, Tech has blasted 16 home runs against the Sooners while outscoring them 50-17.



Jace Jung , Cole Stilwell and Braxton Fulford all went yard as part of a six-run second inning. Easton Murrell and Cal Conley hit dingers two innings later as part of a five-run fourth.



The Red Raiders added two more runs in the sixth and got strong performances on the mound from starter Mason Montgomery and freshman Chase Hampton to finish off the Sooners in seven.



Montgomery (3-3) gave Tech another solid effort, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. Hampton followed him with a scoreless sixth and closed it out by stranding three Sooners in the seventh as he got a foul pop-up to Stilwell for the final out of the ballgame.



Fulford got the scoring started in the third with a two-run shot to center. He finished 3-for-4 in the contest, adding a double and scoring in the sixth. The Lubbock native had two dingers on the weekend and has hit safely in 14 of the last 17 games.



With two on and two away in the third, Jung launched a three-run blast over the batter’s eye in center for his Big 12-leading 18th home run of the season. His home run total matches Cameron Warren (2019) for most by a Red Raider since 2004. Jung finished 1-for-2 with three walks, one shy of his career high.



Stilwell followed Jung’s shot to center with one of his own for his seventh of the season to make it 6-0. In the four games against OU this season, Stilwell finished 8-for-16 with four home runs, 7 RBI and eight runs scored.



Tech opened the fourth with six straight batters reaching safely. Dru Baker opened with a leadoff single and scored on a two-run shot from Murrell. After a walk to Jung and a single from Stilwell, Conley hammered a three-run shot out of the ballpark for his 12th of the year. Conley went yard in all three games this weekend and has hit safely in 35 of 45 games this season.



For the Sooners, it was a tough senior day for starter Luke Taggart (1-6), who exited after 1.1 innings with four runs allowed. Former Red Raider Carson Carter spelled him in relief and gave up seven runs on seven hits over the next 1.2 innings. Oklahoma (25-25; 9-12) falls to 15-11 at home for the year and closes out its regular season at Baylor next weekend.



UP NEXT

The Red Raiders return home to close the regular season with a three-game series against Kansas (28-24; 7-14) on Thursday-Saturday. Tech will celebrate senior Connor Queen prior to Saturday’s finale. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



