no break time bishop’s diary

by Jesse Maradon

In the entertainment business, as in any other industrial process, the time factor is the deciding factor when evaluating returns based on the investment required and the accumulated profits. Not only is it necessary that a product generates the difference between its cost and its profit, but it is also necessary that this revenue be generated in the shortest possible time. In addition to directly affecting business wallets, this speed of return will speed up production, as a percentage of what is received is reinvested and processes speed up to infinity.

Culture experiences this type of pressure just as it does in the manufacture of cars or electrical equipment, because…