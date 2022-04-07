No charges will be filed in Amir Locke’s death

Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that they are refusing to file criminal charges in the death of Amir Locke.

Amir Locke’s life mattered. He was a young man with plans to move to Dallas, where he would be closer to his mother and – he hoped – follow in his father’s musical footsteps and pursue a career as a hip-hop artist.

He must be alive today, and his death is a tragedy. Amir Locke was not a suspect in the underlying St. Paul criminal investigation, nor was his name on the search warrant. Amir Locke is a victim. The tragedy may not have happened in the absence of the no-knock warrant used in this case. County Attorney Freeman and Attorney General Alison met with Locke…