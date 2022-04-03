No-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan live news Update, Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates, Pakistan News Live

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, carry signs as they chant slogans accusing the U.S. of plotting to overthrow Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan April 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, Section 144, prohibiting large gatherings, has beeen imposed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. The district administration has completely banned pillion riding in the city. This came amid rumours of possible violence in the run-up to the trust vote.

Pushing back at Imran Khan who has blamed the US both obliquely and directly for all his troubles, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while calling for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir with India, spoke of his country’s “long…