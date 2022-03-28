No-Confidence Motion Against Punjab CM Filed in Yet Another Blow to Pakistan PM

Read more

exhorting those from the opposition to desist from voting against him the upcoming no-trust vote against him.

Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a “historic” event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to mend the country’s foreign policy and asserted that he has a letter as evidence’ to support his claims.

“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on…