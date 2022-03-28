No criminal investigation into sex offense allegations against actor Noel Clarke

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched against actor Noel Clarke following sexual offense charges.

Last year, The Guardian published allegations of misconduct from 20 women who knew Clark professionally.

In a statement at the time, Clark said he “strongly” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.” But he said he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people “in a way I didn’t intend or realize”, and vowed to seek professional help “to educate himself and do better.” to change”. Now, in a statement first reported by the Sunday Mirror, the Metropolitan Police said it conducted a “thorough assessment” and concluded that the information obtained “would not meet the limit …

