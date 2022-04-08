‘No disrespect’ – Leicester City fans asking the same question after Brendan Rodgers names PSV squad

Many Leicester City fans are asking the same question to manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League match with PSV.

Rodgers named his team for the clash with two changes as James Justin was replaced by Ricardo Pereira and Pappy Mendy was replaced by Mark Albrighton. The latter decision in particular has raised questions.

City fans are wondering why Ademola Lukman is not on the side instead of Albrighton for such an important game. See what some Leicester fans are saying below.

@aryan0six : No disrespect to Albrighton but Lookman should start these kind of games…