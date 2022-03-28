No doubt among movie buffs: “It’s not Will Smith’s stunt, his career has gone downhill”

What happened?

It was a very emotional evening for Will Smith. He won the Oscar for Best Actor and received it in tears.

Moments earlier, he took to the stage to mock comedian Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris Rock compared her to GI Jane, for whom actress Demi Moore shaved her hair. Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes her hair to fall out and apparently can’t help laughing at the joke.

Will Smith smiled at first, but then took to the stage to punch Chris Rock in the face. When he came back to his place, he said twice, “Never put my wife’s name in your mouth again!”.