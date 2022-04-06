No Doubt Bass Player Chase Heath Ledger Claiming He’s Alive

No Doubt’s bass player and Gwen Stefani’s high school sweetheart, Tony Kanal, has issued a restraining order against a man who is harassing his family at their Los Angeles home.

tmz Reports that a man named George Leonardopoulos allegedly made repeated visits to the Kanal family home in Los Angeles in January 2022. Kanal says the man climbed onto the gate at the property on at least one occasion and otherwise connected to the intercom and demanded to be in.

Leonardopoulos is drawn to the house of Kanal for reasons other than a love of ’90s alt-rock and ska-pop. Rather, he claims that he was the tenant of the house when it was owned by Heath Ledger. Ledger actually owned the property before Kanal bought it in 2005, three years before Ledger died at the age of 28.

but…