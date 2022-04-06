No Doubt bassist has a hunter who thinks Heath Ledger is still alive

Have you heard of No Doubt Bassist, Stalker and Heath Ledger? Sometimes the headlines really do write themselves.

according to this tmzTony Kanal, the band’s bassist, obtained a restraining order last week against an alleged stalker. The man in question is said to have repeatedly infiltrated Kanal’s Los Angeles home and for one very specific reason: he claimed that the late Heath Ledger was still alive in the home.

The legendary Australian actor died in 2008, but was previously the owner of the property where hunters had infiltrated. According to berg propertiesKanal bought the house in 2005 for just $3 million, three years before Ledger’s death.

Stalker reportedly claimed that they lived in the house with Ledger. On at least one occasion, he terrorized Kanal…