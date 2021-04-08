No fans allowed but naked pitch invader halts Man United’s Europa League clash

How on earth did he manage that?!
No fans are allowed in the ground but Manchester United’s Europa League clash away to Granada was briefly halted after a naked man made his way onto the pitch.
The first leg of the quarter-final tie was delayed briefly as police took away the mystery man.
Listen to live commentary of Granada vs Manchester United LIVE on Miracle now.
This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow shortly.
