No fans allowed but naked pitch invader halts Man United’s Europa League clash

How on earth did he manage that?!

No fans are allowed in the ground but Manchester United’s Europa League clash away to Granada was briefly halted after a naked man made his way onto the pitch.

Rex Who on earth is this man?

Getty Police acted quickly as they escorting him off the pitch

The first leg of the quarter-final tie was delayed briefly as police took away the mystery man.

