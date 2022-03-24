No Homework For School Children Today As Part Of National Confidence Day

The Taoiseach has announced that there is no homework for every child today to celebrate National Faith Day.

This is an initiative of the Starcamp group, which created a special program that was shown in classrooms across the country today.

Michael Martin is encouraging youth to believe in their abilities;

“I’ve been talking to your teachers and they’re happy to let you leave your homework for a day.

“You just have to do one kind of thing instead of your homework. He might be looking for a friend, or taking care of someone in his family—it’s up to you to choose.”

“So please, enjoy your day. Believe in yourself and your abilities.”