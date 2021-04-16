No, Jake Paul, Your Brain Scan Didn’t Show Early Signs Of CTE

There’s a video floating round with Jake Paul having a mind scan and saying he has early indicators of CTE. I’m going to place it in order that that everybody can perceive: that’s bullshit. First take a look at the clip beneath.

.@JakePaul claims he has “early indicators of CTE” heading into his boxing match in opposition to Ben Askren at #TrillerFightClub. Watch full video: https://t.co/DGBJmd0UUN pic.twitter.com/yyFjcUqWnD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 15, 2021

Now, let me inform you why Jake Paul is filled with it and there’s no means he or any physician on planet Earth who might inform him that he has early CTE.

There is no such thing as a scientifically accepted methodology to test for CTE within the residing. Each case of the illness has been detected submit mortem in athletes, navy and others. NFL corridor of famer, Junior Seau, famously shot himself within the chest in order that scientist might research his mind for the illness.

In 2017, a former NFL participant was scanned amongst 13 others and was thought to have proven indicators CTE in that scan. However even that was not formally confirmed till after his demise. Even then, the superior stage of his illness solely made that doable.

Why Jake Paul Couldn’t Probably Know He Has CTE

It’s scientifically unimaginable with what we all know proper now. You see, scientists have to truly take a look at the mind. Exterior the cranium. After they’re useless. To do that, they take a look at a tau protein that’s supposed to carry the neurons within the mind collectively and in appropriate form.

You see, what CTE does is takes these tau proteins and once they construct on one another, they don’t type, or fold, correctly, inflicting a sequence response that spreads all through the mind, resulting in the entire horror tales we’ve heard from years previous.

The scientists use chemical substances to detect these misfolded tau proteins which are primarily the construction of the mind itself. As of proper now, there aren’t any different methods to detect CTS at a complicated stage whereas the affected person remains to be alive.

There have been research that present potential patterns in mind scans that might present CTE. However the research have been small, in as many as just a few former NFL gamers. In keeping with that hyperlink, the tactic entails discovering a particular compound, one which’s radioactive, and connects particularly to the misfolded proteins that trigger CTE. They then scan for the radioactive compound that theoretically present the CTE on a pet scan. The difficulty scientists are discovering is in that compound doesn’t solely connect with the tau protein and supplies not totally correct readings. However that is extremely experimental and solely been given to a handful of candidates, IE, not Jake Paul.

The opposite challenge comes up with Paul claiming he’s had the scan detecting “early indicators” of CTE. All of those gamers within the experiment have extreme CTE. The one technique to detect early CTE is to see the signs like reminiscence loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse management issues, aggression, despair, nervousness, and extra. However Jake Paul has been like this for some time earlier than boxing and is the indicators of habits issues earlier than CTE.

All in all, Jake Paul is clout chasing and attempting to make individuals really feel dangerous. Whereas I do have pleasure for the upcoming battle with Ben Askren, the declare to have CTE is unfounded and based mostly on woo-woo and the need to promote pay per views. Jake Paul doesn’t have any technique to know he has early indicators of CTE. Thanks for coming to my TED Discuss.

