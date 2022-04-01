No lump sum amount for Beerschot against standard, complaint declared unacceptable. Jupiter Pro League

The game between Standard and Bearshot was originally scheduled for 15 December, but was then postponed. A new date would be demanded, but Bearshot opposed this and demanded defeat based on Federation rules.

The disciplinary committee of professional football decided that the match was finally to be played, after which Bearshot went to the BAS. There were rats too. The match eventually went ahead on 2 March and Standard won 1–0.

Bearshot did not resign and appealed again, but the disciplinary council ruled that the calendar manager had the right to move the match and play it.

“Bearshot will make no further appeals against that decision,” the club reports on its website.

With 16 points from 32 games, Bearshot is 11 points behind the final Sering. It can’t be run on 1B anymore…