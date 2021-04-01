LATEST

“No more bulls**tting in practice”: Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley give hilarious interview following Timberwolves win over RJ Barrett’s Knicks | The SportsRush

“No more bulls—tting in practice”: Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley give hilarious interview following Timberwolves win over RJ Barrett

Anthony Edwards says that the Minnesota Timberwolves will not be messing around in practice and warmups any longer.

In less than 50 games into his professional career, Anthony Edwards has cemented himself as one of the funniest guys in the league. Whether it’s him bringing Popeye’s chicken to an interview or being cut off in between a heartfelt speech about comradery in the locker room, ‘Ant’ has been giving the NBA community some well needed chuckles.

Though he may be light-hearted off the court, he’s a completely different person in the flow of the game. It seems as though the monster jam over Yuta Watanabe was the breakthrough he needed. He’s been on a 23 ppg tear ever since that dunk, as opposed to the 14.3 points he was averaging prior to it.

Also read: “Scottie Pippen hated Dennis Rodman”: Despite being teammates with Michael Jordan they reportedly didn’t talked to one another for the first 6 months of 1995-96 season

Anthony Edwards continued his impressive play last night as he led all Timberwolves in scoring against the New York Knicks with 24 points. The game came down to the wire and Edwards brought it home for his squad with drive and dish to Malik Beasley for a dagger 3. This play seems to have necessitated a Beasley-Edwards postgame interview.

Anthony Edwards says the T-Wolves won’t be ‘bulls–tting’ in practice anymore

Following the win over RJ Barrett and the Knicks, Anthony Edwards sat down with Malik Beasley to have his postgame interview alongside his vet. The two explained that since they have such good chemistry on the court, they want to carry it forward off it as well, into their Zoom interviews.

Despite the win, Ant seemed upset with the Wolves’ lackluster attitude towards warmups and practice, saying they “bulls**t” a lot. When asked by the reporter if the bulls***ting would continue, Edwards said no.

Also Read: Warriors GM Bob Meyers opens up amid Stephen Curry trade rumors: “The drumbeat never stops”

The Minnesota Timberwolves are well removed from the Playoff race but a silver lining to it all would have to be that they snagged a stud in Anthony Edwards in the 2020 NBA Draft. He’s been developing at a pace that was quite unexpected, which is evident in his last 3 plays of the Knicks game.

He’s gotten grittier with his interior play, getting a tip-in with less than 2 minutes left in the game. He then followed this up with an explosive first step that led to a reverse lay-up. The 19-year-old capped his night off with a game-winning dish from the paint to the perimeter for a Beasley 3.

He has been proving that he can make weak side reads all while being a reliable threat off the dribble. Though his shooting numbers aren’t to be praised, he’ll learn to improve his shot selection with time.

