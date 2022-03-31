No more frogs in your buttocks tomorrow: fall in the April 1 joke

Tomorrow is April 1st and maybe someone is joking with you. But a popular ice cream that has been withdrawn from the market or an Easter idol that has been washed away in our country? According to experts, we will not see this happening again anytime soon. According to ethnographer and professor Peter Jan Margie, the traditional April 1 joke is coming to an end.

“The April 1 joke has been subdued for a while,” say culture researchers from the Mertens Institute and UVA. According to him, this may be because as a society we have become more vulnerable. “We are unsure about what we can and cannot do. Everyone has become more reserved and cautious. Traditions are absolutely under pressure, ”says the professor. “The sensitivity of all kinds of uses is often related to …