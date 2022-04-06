No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant | Mumbai news

A member of the Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr. Shashank Joshi said the Mumbai XE mutant case had occurred in the first week of March and it was detected in an international traveller who had now fully recovered. It was only the genome sequencing data of the city civic body that came out on Wednesday.

“Mumbai XE variant case occurred in first week in March from an international travellor who fully recovered but Genomic data is out today. No need to panic, follow covid appropriate behavior,” he said.