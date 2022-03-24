No new restrictions says Taoiseach as 23,125 new cases reported

Taoiseach Michael Martin discussed the rise in cases with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan in recent days but said there has been no change in the government’s advice on COVID-19. The current wave, he said, does not require further restrictions, but he advised that people wear masks in “crowded conditions”.

His remarks came as 23,125 Covid-19 cases were reported by the health department on Thursday, including 14,215 who registered a positive antigen test with HSE.

There were 1,425 patients of Kovid-19 in the hospital. 53 of those patients were in intensive care units, two fewer than on Wednesday.

