‘No one will stop Club Brugge’ – Football National

Jacques Sis, the editor-in-chief of Sport/Voetballmagazine, looks back on football weekend. With the Beerschothooligans, Club Brugge and Union.

The behavior of Beerschot supporters in the union shows that hooliganism is indeed back.

“And the worst part is that those goons only get distracted, they want to be in the limelight. Really, you should be able to ignore all of that, but of course you can’t leave it untouched. It is strange that Beershot has to play two home games behind closed doors after previous incidents, but supporters are allowed to travel with him. However, you cannot take the supporters of those goons.

‘We’ll have to wait and see what happens now. Will the union get three points for the green table? This would probably lead to protests from Club Brugge. Will those last seven minutes and stop times be played later? Will the result be maintained? Will the entire match have to be replayed? Must be decided…