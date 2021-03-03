No proposal for Anasuya Bhardwaj

Anasuya bharadwaj One of the popular anchors in the television industry. Over the years, Anasuya became a household name in both Telugu states with her energetic, glamorous and convincing style as a TV host cum actress. When it comes to a married woman with children who succeeds in the world of entertainment without any celebrity background, the Kashanam woman has broken the stereotypes. Recently there was a strong buzz in the film industry that Anasuya Bhardwaj would be seen playing an important role Tender’Directional venture Pushpa, featuring stylish star Allu Arjun and Kannada girl Rashmika Mandana.

Currently the shooting of this upcoming much awaited film Pushpa is going on at a fast pace in Tamil Nadu. During a recent media interaction, when Anasuya Bhardwaj was asked about her appearance in Pushpa, she replied that no one offered her the role.

Pushpa is being bankrolled by Mythri movie makers with Allu Arjun playing the role of Pushpraj, a lorry driver and music by Devi Sri Prasad in the upcoming action film.

Apart from her television show, Anasuya Bhardwaj is playing the pivotal roles of Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna in the film Ranga Martanda directed by Krishna Vamsi.

