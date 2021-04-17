LATEST

‘No reason’ to leave Red Bull – Verstappen

'No reason' to leave Red Bull - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says he sees “no cause” to think about shifting to a different Method 1 staff.

Crimson Bull not too long ago confirmed that, regardless of signing a contract early final yr with the Dutchman by way of 2023, Verstappen may doubtlessly depart as a consequence of a performance-related exit clause.

“I’ve a contract at Crimson Bull till 2023, and I’m very pleased the place I’m,” the 23-year-old insisted at Imola. “There isn’t a cause to alter.”

Nonetheless, Verstappen has been linked with the reigning world champion staff Mercedes, and he refuses to utterly rule out a change sooner or later.

“I by no means assume too far forward as a result of I wish to stay within the second,” he stated. “I wish to win races and championships with Crimson Bull and that’s the reason I signed for therefore lengthy.

“I really feel at house right here and that is essential to me.”

Verstappen might really feel much more snug at Crimson Bull this season, as his 2021 automotive is tipped to be at the very least a match for Mercedes over the course of the season.

That’s even though he had an issue at Imola on Friday and didn’t seem like fast.

“It was okay,” Verstappen insisted. “Clearly it is onerous to inform the place we’d have been within the second session, however there was nothing stunning.

“Now we simply need to see what we will do with the steadiness for tomorrow. And make it possible for nothing else breaks.”

