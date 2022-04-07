No selective use of CUET for admissions, Centre tells AMU

The Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) petition to allow it to roll out the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for a limited number of courses, a proposal also made by the Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University, has been shot down by the Centre.

It is learnt that the AMU wrote to the Ministry of Education on March 28, stating that it wants to use the CUET score for admissions to eight undergraduate courses — three vocational courses and five BA programmes. The Jamia Millia Islamia had also written to the ministry, saying it will use CUET scores for admissions to two vocational and six BA (Hons) courses. The proposals were sent by the registrars of AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

However, sources said, in its response, the Centre has made it clear to both the universities that…