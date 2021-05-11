ENTERTAINMENT

No shroud nor crematorium, bodies are being shed in such river Ganges, heaps of dead bodies found on the banks of river Ganges in Buxar, Bihar

Several bodies were seen lying on the Chausa Ghat on the banks of the Ganges river in Buxar, Bihar, after which the area has been stirred, it is being told that about 30-40 bodies were lying on the banks of the Ganges. After the information about the incident, a team of top officials reached there, now everyone has a question that after all this body came from Kaha Karana, there has been a sensation in the area after so many bodies found together on the banks of the Ganges.

Regarding the incident, KK Upadhyay, SDO of Buxar Sadar told that 10-12 dead bodies are being received, we have now given instructions for the cremation of these dead bodies, the matter is being investigated, they said that we should investigate Have you been to where this dead body came from? is.


At the same time there has been a sensation in the area after this incident, local people have told NDTV that about 100-150 corpses are still floating here, but the administration has not taken any action to remove it, people said that C.O. Come here and walk away talking about removal.

