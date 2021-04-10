LATEST

No team will get home ground benefit, Kohli gave this reaction - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

New Delhi: The first match of IPL 2021 will be played today. The first match of IPL 14 will be played between RCB captained by Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma. Today’s match will be played in Chennai. Because no team will get the benefit of home ground this time. All eight teams will have to play matches at the other stadium. Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli has expressed his opinion on not getting the benefit of home ground.

Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has said that this time IPL-2021 will be competitive like last season as the teams will not get home advantage. The IPL will be held in six cities in India, but this time no team will come home. We will not be able to play among the home fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli said before the match against Mumbai Indians. I can understand that our fans will miss us, but now is the time.

But the good thing is that we have matches in India, this is a positive thing for this IPL, Kohli said. Like last time, the home ground will not benefit this season. Everybody needs to play in a neutral place. Captain Virat Kohli said that this is one of the reasons why the previous season is so competitive. All but the last three-four games were lined up for the playoffs. This was right for the tournament. The number of spectators watching the match will also increase this time and this season will be competitive.

