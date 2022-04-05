No-test time for expired driving license may be extended

A bill is heading to Governor Tate Reeves’s desk that would extend the period for renewing a driver’s license without taking an exam.

house bill 971, if signed into law, would allow the license to expire for up to five years, before a person would have to pass an examination to renew it. The current time period required for testing is 18 months after the license expires.

However this will not be all.

Additionally, HB 971 will prohibit any person convicted of a trafficking offense under the Mississippi Human Trafficking Act or under federal law from driving a commercial vehicle.

The bill also requires the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to be responsible…