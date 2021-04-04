“No thanks, I’ll sign in the summer”: Dennis Schroder seems to confirm that he won’t be signing a Lakers extension reportedly worth 4 years, $84 million | The SportsRush

Dennis Schroder indicated on an Instagram exchange that he won’t be signing an extension, becoming a coveted summer free agent.

The Lakers have been playing without their 2 All-NBA First Teamers for 2 weeks now. They’ve been dealing with AD’s absences for nearly 3 months now. It is unclear when exactly either LeBron or Davis will stage a return this season.

This has placed the onus majorly on Schroder, who’s the best two-way player on the active Lakers roster at the moment. Schroder has a few weaknesses to his game, but he’s overall a solid starter in this league.

Schroder will be betting on his worth in what will be a weak free agent market this summer. The 27-year-old is in the prime of his career, and can seal a bumper contract with some good displays.

Dennis Schroder says he’s not down to sign an extension now, will wait for the summer

The Lakers have been trying to lock down a few key components of the squad on long term deals. They currently have LeBron, AD, KCP, Kuzma, Gasol and Harrell returning to the fold next year.

They’d like very much to add Schroder to this list. Continuity is a desirable outcome for any franchise. However, Schroder seems ready to play hardball and test the market for his skillset. He stated just as much on his Instagram today.

Dennis Schroder confirms on IG that he won’t sign an extension with the Lakers, and will enter free agency. pic.twitter.com/5qeYIvTPKZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 3, 2021

Schroder will most likely enhance his reputation with his play this season, but that may not necessarily translate into an opportunity for a big bag in the summer.

Point guards are dime a dozen in the league. This is the most stacked position across the league – many teams have at least 2 starting-caliber playmakers. It’s rarer finding a player like Schroder who’s also a great defender, but teams tend to get PGs for their offense.