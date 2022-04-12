No timetable on Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic return as MRI confirms left calf strain

DALLAS — An MRI confirmed Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in the team’s regular season finale, a source told ESPN.
No timetable has been set for Doncic’s return, the source said. Asked if he could be ruled out of Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the source said, “No.”
Doncic briefly held his calf after jumping to throw a pass and asked to finish time with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. After a brief discussion with the Mavs’ director of player health and performance Casey Smith, Doncic walked into the locker room.
Doncic did not speak to the media on Sunday night as he was undergoing treatment after the game.

