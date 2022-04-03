No title yet for Westerlow, two crazy minutes of Lommel Kill the Leader | 1B Pro League 2021/2022

Westerlo has yet to win the title and promotion. Lommel stopped it after the end of the first half. 0-1 turned 2-1 in no time. “We still have two games left”, Westerlo coach Jonas de Roeck is not worried.

  • 13′ Sedoux 0-1
  • 45′ Rosa 1-1
  • 45+2′ Q 2-1

With a win, the spoils were for Westerlow. So the visitors were very impressed with Gestelsdijk.


Before fifteen minutes, Jonas de Rock’s team took a deserved lead. Lommel’s defense was leaky like a sieve, Seydoux taking full advantage: 0-1.


An unjust penalty, followed by a schwalbe by Daisy, did not yield a second goal. Lommel goalkeeper de Busser saved with his right hand.

