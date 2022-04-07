‘No turning back now’: All Blacks great Dan Carter feels nerves as he opens 24-hour kickathon for UNICEF

All Blacks great Dan Carter is on his quest to score 1598 goals from his kicking tee, within 24 hours at Eden Park to raise funds for UNICEF.

“Whoa, what’s in it for me,” Carter said after hitting the first ball upright after 7.10 p.m. Thursday.

Dan Carter is having a 24-hour kickathon at Eden Park.

“There’s no turning back now,” Carter can be heard saying sky sport,

before he…