No water of ‘Fitkari’ is beneficial here, no one protects against corona

These days, a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, claiming that corona infection can be avoided by consuming alum water.

During investigation, it was revealed that these tricks are absolutely wrong and there is no benefit to anyone. PIB has clearly stated in its tweeter that this claim about alum is false. PIB has said that if people are infected with Corona, they should consult the doctor for the right treatment.

In this video, a Baba is trying to tell his listeners in a discourse that in order to save the family from infection, they keep the alum available in the market at home.

