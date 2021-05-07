No water of ‘Fitkari’ is beneficial here, no one protects against corona

These days, a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, claiming that corona infection can be avoided by consuming alum water.

During investigation, it was revealed that these tricks are absolutely wrong and there is no benefit to anyone. PIB has clearly stated in its tweeter that this claim about alum is false. PIB has said that if people are infected with Corona, they should consult the doctor for the right treatment.

In a video, it is being claimed that the consumption of alum water # Covid 19 It can be avoided and the person infected with it can also be healthy.#PIBFactCheck: This claim #fake is. # Coronavirus If infected with, be sure to consult a trusted doctor for the right treatment. pic.twitter.com/VMnpgMO7cT– PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2021

In this video, a Baba is trying to tell his listeners in a discourse that in order to save the family from infection, they keep the alum available in the market at home.