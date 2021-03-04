LATEST

“No Way, Dad!”: Shareef O’Neal is stunned by Shaquille O’Neal’s first appearance of AEW pro wrestling as the Lakers legend goes all out in the ring. sport

Posted on
Loading...

Shareef O’Neill could not believe how much his father Shakeel O’Neill contributed to his Pro Wrestling debut.

Shakeel O’Neill’s first success in professional wrestling. Really. Sheikh made his first appearance at AEW on Wednesday night, which was a great debut.

Some of the tricks he carried out the night included a huge powerbomb, a table crash, and a hilarious ambulance blooper at the very end.

Shake was fully committed to the stunt and did not falter at all. He hit the table with full force without hesitation. We have to congratulate Shake for tackling the tackle.

Also read: “Stick to Sports …”: LeBron James took on cryptocurrency over Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on players talking about politics.

Sheikh’s son, Shareef O’Neill, was surprised by his father’s feud with a completely new game. He went on social media to comment about Shake’s AEW debut, and also in a great light.

As you can see, Shareef appears to act unfaithfully at his father’s performance and with good reason. Seeing a man weighing more than 350 pounds, this kind of stuff certainly bothers him a lot.

Dwyane joins Shareef O’Neal while cashing in on Wade Sheikh’s AEW debut

Sheikh’s former teammate Dwayne Wade couldn’t help but make fun of Big Diesel. Wade posted on Twitter, likening Shak’s econout to seeing the 15-time All-Star sleeping with an astronaut-style helmet.

This was in reference to Tuesday’s edition of Inside NBA of Wade and Candace Parker, the latest version of the shake. Both had caught Shake, or at least staged him, who was snoring loudly while donating to the said organization.

Also read: “Shakeel O’Neill, what is this roar?”

We hope the shake continues on AEW with a similarly hilarious yet flamboyant appearance. He looks as if he is built for it.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
852
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });