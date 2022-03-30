No Winners, 7 Tickets Hit MaxMillion Numbers for $70M Lottomax Jackpot

No one claimed the $70 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lottomax, which means it will be up for grabs once again on Friday night.

There will also be 39 $1 million MaxMillion prizes up for grabs on April Fools’ Day.

The unofficial winning numbers for the draw were 07, 17, 32, 34, 39, 45 and 47 while the bonus number was 42.

While none claimed the grand prize, there were seven tickets winning the MaxMillions Prize, each costing $1 million, while the other three would split $1 million.

Two of the one million dollar winning tickets were sold in Ontario, one from the Waterloo area and the other from Richmond Hill.