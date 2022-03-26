No winning ticket for Friday’s $70M Lotto Max jackpot

The wait for the Lotto Max Jackpot winner is on.

No winning tickets were sold for the huge $70 million jackpot in Friday’s draw.

However, each of the draw’s 13 MaxMillions prizes worth $1 million was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

There were also two runner-up prize winners – one in Ontario, the other in British Columbia – with each in line at $595,243.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on March 29 will be an estimated $70 million, but the number of MaxMillions prizes will double to 26.