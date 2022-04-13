No Winning Tickets for Tuesday’s $50 Million Lotto Max Jackpot

TORONTO — No winning tickets were sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max $50 million draw.
There are also three available $1 million maxmillion prizes going unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw, which takes place on April 15, will be an estimated $55 million, with eight maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each.
The estimated winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max are $50 million: 03, 05, 07, 19, 32, 34 and 50.
trending stories
-
Gilbert Gottfried passes away: Comedian, actor dies at 67
-
John Lennon’s son Julian sings ‘Imagine’ for the first time in support of Ukraine
Bonus: 25
MaxMillions:
05, 10, 14, 33, 42, 46 and 48
1 1,…
Read Full News