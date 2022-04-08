No wonder trust in the media is falling

Not remotely surprising, trust in the media is falling. It’s falling at “an alarming rate,” according to the authors of this week’s latest report on the industry.

This is the AUT Trust in News in New Zealand report. They mark out 10 different organizations. Overall it has gone from 62% in the last three years, as 62% of us trust the media, to 52%.

It’s barely more than half that. In a year, at this rate, most of us won’t trust the media.

State-run and funded media have been badly hit. Iwi Radio, Māori Television and TVNZ dropped more than 10% over the previous year. This is an indictment and we have every right to ask some serious questions about neutrality and whether we are getting value for money.

Here’s what’s disappointing for me, if not despair…